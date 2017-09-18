Fantasy Football: Manchester stars dominate Premier League Team of the Week

The Manchester clubs were dominant in match week five of the Premier League which is, admittedly, unsurprising considering they both won by more than four goals and kept clean sheets. Our team of the week certainly reflects their successes with seven members hailing from either the red or blue half of the city. Here are the 11 best Fantasy players from the weekend.
GK: Lukasz Fabianski - Swansea City - 1 Game, 1 Clean Sheet, 9 Saves = 11 Points
DF: Nicolas Otamendi - Manchester City - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points
It’s easy to get carried away praising the attacking players at Manchester City, but the defenders deserve their credit as well. Guardiola’s men have conceded the joint fewest goals in the Premier League this season and with Kompany still not fully fit, Otamendi and Stones are definitely worth owning.
DF: Antonio Valencia - Manchester United - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points
DF: Kyle Walker - Manchester City - 1 Game, 1 Assist, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points
MF: Mohamed Salah - Liverpool - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points
MF: David Silva - Manchester City - 1 Game, 2 Assists = 8 Points
MF: Henrikh Mkhitaryan - Manchester United - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points
The former Dortmund man is one of the most frustrating Fantasy players to watch but, come the end of the day, he will have gotten you and himself plenty of points. The Armenia international scored his first goal of the season and he should become an even more vital to Manchester United with Pogba out for some time due to a hamstring injury.
MF: Matt Ritchie - Newcastle - 1 Game, 2 Assists = 8 Points
It’s incredible how low Ritchie is flying under the mainstream Fantasy radar. He is currently owned in just five percent of teams despite notching four assists in five matches this season. This Newcastle attack is looking better than many expected so if you’re looking for a productive budget or differential option, Ritchie is your guy.
MF: Xherdan Shaqiri - Stoke - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points
FWD: Sergio Aguero - Manchester City - 1 Game, 3 Goals, 1 Assist = 20 Points
Games like this are why you should never doubt Aguero. Watford came into this match with three straight clean sheets and, thanks to the Argentine and David Silva, City opened them up early and often. Guardiola has made himself an enemy of Fantasy owners and Aguero could always become a victim of rotation, but for now he will continue to be one of the best forwards in the Goal game.
FWD: Romelu Lukaku - Manchester United - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 10 Points