Fantasy Football: Manchester stars dominate Premier League Team of the Week

The Manchester clubs were dominant in match week five of the Premier League which is, admittedly, unsurprising considering they both won by more than four goals and kept clean sheets. Our team of the week certainly reflects their successes with seven members hailing from either the red or blue half of the city. Here are the 11 best Fantasy players from the weekend.

Goal-Fantasy-Football-registertowin

GK: Lukasz Fabianski - Swansea City - 1 Game, 1 Clean Sheet, 9 Saves = 11 Points

DF: Nicolas Otamendi - Manchester City - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points

It’s easy to get carried away praising the attacking players at Manchester City, but the defenders deserve their credit as well. Guardiola’s men have conceded the joint fewest goals in the Premier League this season and with Kompany still not fully fit, Otamendi and Stones are definitely worth owning.

DF: Antonio Valencia - Manchester United - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points

View photos
Antonio Valencia Phil Jones Man Utd 2017

DF: Kyle Walker - Manchester City - 1 Game, 1 Assist, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points

MF: Mohamed Salah - Liverpool - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points

MF: David Silva - Manchester City - 1 Game, 2 Assists = 8 Points

GFX ALT FORMATION FANTASY TOTW MD5

MF: Henrikh Mkhitaryan - Manchester United - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points

The former Dortmund man is one of the most frustrating Fantasy players to watch but, come the end of the day, he will have gotten you and himself plenty of points. The Armenia international scored his first goal of the season and he should become an even more vital to Manchester United with Pogba out for some time due to a hamstring injury.

MF: Matt Ritchie - Newcastle - 1 Game, 2 Assists = 8 Points

It’s incredible how low Ritchie is flying under the mainstream Fantasy radar. He is currently owned in just five percent of teams despite notching four assists in five matches this season. This Newcastle attack is looking better than many expected so if you’re looking for a productive budget or differential option, Ritchie is your guy.

MF: Xherdan Shaqiri - Stoke - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points

View photos
Sergio Aguero Manchester City Watford

FWD: Sergio Aguero - Manchester City - 1 Game, 3 Goals, 1 Assist = 20 Points

Games like this are why you should never doubt Aguero. Watford came into this match with three straight clean sheets and, thanks to the Argentine and David Silva, City opened them up early and often. Guardiola has made himself an enemy of Fantasy owners and Aguero could always become a victim of rotation, but for now he will continue to be one of the best forwards in the Goal game.

FWD: Romelu Lukaku - Manchester United - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 10 Points

goal-fantasy-football-banner
By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more