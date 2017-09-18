Fantasy Football: Manchester stars dominate Premier League Team of the Week

The Manchester clubs were dominant in match week five of the Premier League which is, admittedly, unsurprising considering they both won by more than four goals and kept clean sheets. Our team of the week certainly reflects their successes with seven members hailing from either the red or blue half of the city. Here are the 11 best Fantasy players from the weekend.

GK: Lukasz Fabianski - Swansea City - 1 Game, 1 Clean Sheet, 9 Saves = 11 Points

DF: Nicolas Otamendi - Manchester City - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points

It’s easy to get carried away praising the attacking players at Manchester City, but the defenders deserve their credit as well. Guardiola’s men have conceded the joint fewest goals in the Premier League this season and with Kompany still not fully fit, Otamendi and Stones are definitely worth owning.

DF: Antonio Valencia - Manchester United - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points

DF: Kyle Walker - Manchester City - 1 Game, 1 Assist, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points

MF: Mohamed Salah - Liverpool - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points

MF: David Silva - Manchester City - 1 Game, 2 Assists = 8 Points

MF: Henrikh Mkhitaryan - Manchester United - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points

The former Dortmund man is one of the most frustrating Fantasy players to watch but, come the end of the day, he will have gotten you and himself plenty of points. The Armenia international scored his first goal of the season and he should become an even more vital to Manchester United with Pogba out for some time due to a hamstring injury.

