Fantasy Football: Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar and other Champions League must-owns

The Goal Champions League Fantasy game is back. We will have plenty of content for you throughout the group stages, but let’s start by highlighting some of Europe’s best and brightest.

Now, a lot of the player listed below are on the expensive side but it’s important to remember that, just as low price does not equal high value; high price does not intrinsically equal low value. So with that mild disclaimer out of the way, let’s look back on our Champions League Team of the Year from 2016/17 and see how they project for the this year’s edition.

Goal-Fantasy-Football-Play-Now-Banner More





GK: Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus, £6.6m

Buffon had the most clean sheets among goalkeepers in the Champions League and was second in Serie A. Barcelona seem a tough draw on paper but Juve did keep Messi and Co. from scoring in both rounds of the semi-finals so who’s to say they can’t do it again?

DEF: Dani Alves, Paris Saint-Germain, £6.4m

The Brazilian was a huge part of Juventus’ defence last season but has left that behind him having moved to PSG this summer. The 34-year-old had the most goals and second most assists among Champions League defenders last season.

DEF: Giorgio Chiellini, Juventus, £6.4m

The departures of Leonardo Bonucci and Dani Alves will certainly hurt Juve and Chiellini is not exactly a prolific goalscorer, netting just four times in all competitions last season. The Italy international is an incredible centre back but there are better value options out there.

View photos Alex Sandro Juventus Lazio Italian Supercup More

DEF: Alex Sandro, Juventus, £6.5m

While the Italians may not be as good at the back this year, there’s no reason Sandro can’t continue being a dominant attacking force. He was top five in assists, successful crosses, and chances created among Serie A defenders last season.

MID: Arjen Robben, Bayern Munich, £7.6m

One day he’ll cut back onto his right foot but, until then, Robben will remain one of the best one-footed players ever. The Dutchman contributed towards 22 goals in the Bundesliga which was sixth best last season, and he did it in 200 fewer minutes than everyone ahead of him on that list.

GFX FORMATION UCL FF TOTY 1617 More

Read More