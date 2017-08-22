Fantasy Football: Paul Pogba and Marcos Alonso lead Premier League Team of the Week

Match week two is in the books and it a disappointing one for most big name players. We saw massive duds from huge Fantasy stars like Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Dele Alli plus Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne.

With many of the more expensive stars failing to shine, here's a look at the top performers over the last few days who eclipsed their more fancied counterparts.

GK: Jack Butland - Stoke - 1 Game, 6 Saves, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points

DF: Marcos Alonso - Chelsea - 1 Game, 2 Goals, 1 Goal Conceded = 15 Points

The Spaniard is picking up where he left off last season, as one of, if not the best Fantasy defender. The own goal by Michy Batshuayi took away the Chelsea clean sheet, but Alonso’s two goals and four shots on target make him the league leader for both this week and the season so far among defenders.

DF: Eric Bailly - Manchester United - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points

DF: Harry Maguire - Leicester City - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points

MF: Paul Pogba - Manchester United - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 2 Assists = 14 Points

After disappointing in his first season, Pogba has had a tremendous start in 2017/18. The addition of Nemanja Matic has allowed the France international to focus on the attacking part of his game to devastating effect. He currently leads the Goal game in total Fantasy points with two goals and two assists and, with kind fixtures on the horizon, is looking like a must own.

MF: Riyad Mahrez - Leicester City - 1 Game, 2 Assists = 8 Points

