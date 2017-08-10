What is fantasy football? How can I play? Your top questions answered

The new Premier League season is nearly upon us.

And with real-life squads now close to being settled ahead of the campaign's first kick-off at Arsenal on Friday night, fans across the country are making the final tweaks to their fantasy football teams in anticipation of gameweek one.

To lend a helping hand to those virtual managers and anyone waiting until the last minute to sign up this year, Goal has taken a look at Google Trends data to answer the questions most commonly being asked about fantasy football.

1. WHAT IS FANTASY FOOTBALL?

Fantasy football is a game that has been played for decades, originating from the fantasy golf and baseball equivalents that emerged in the United States in the 1950s.

The basic premise of most such games sees a group of participants each pick teams of players from a certain league and compete against each other, with points earned based on the real-life performances and statistics of those players.

Fantasy sports exploded in popularity with the development of the internet. Whereas previously the management of leagues had been a time-consuming exercise, requiring someone to monitor squads and keep score, online platforms automated much of the process and made communication between players much easier.

As of 2015, it was estimated that fantasy sports had become a $2 billion industry.

In the UK, millions create a fantasy football team every season. Those are usually centred around the Premier League, with each player assigned a value and 'managers' then given a set transfer budget with which to build a squad.

Those players are then awarded points each week based on their real-life performances in terms of goals, assists, clean sheets and other statistical categories.

2. HOW DO I PLAY FANTASY FOOTBALL?

Goal Fantasy Football is already up and running for the 2017-18 season - and it's free to play. You can download the mobile app through this link to create and update your squad on the go.

We are currently running two different varieties of game: the English Premier League, which, as the name suggests, is based on the English top flight, and the Goal Super League, which features players from the top clubs across Europe.

A Champions League game will also be added later in the season.

New players and kits have already been added, with signings such as Bernardo Silva and Mohamed Salah available to include in your 2017-18 team and unlimited changes allowed until the first weekend of the season.

You can also invite your friends to play and start creating custom leagues as well as proposing head-to-head challenges.

There is also a popular version of fantasy football run on the Premier League's official website, with over four million players signed up.

In addition to their usual format, the Premier League have introduced a new draft game this season. Instead of selecting whichever players they want within their transfer budget, fantasy managers instead take turns to pick players one by one.

Once one team has selected a player, he is taken off the board and unavailable to the rest of the league.





3. WHO SHOULD I PICK FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL?

