Fantasy football: Premier League injuries & suspensions

It's important for fantasy football managers to stay on top of their squad's health and availability if they are to ensure they bring home the best possible points haul.

Players pick up injuries throughout the season and some big names are even set to miss the start of the new campaign, while others will undoubtedly be on the receiving end of suspensions.

Morata to outscore Lukaku - 6/5

It can be difficult to stay on top of who is injured and sometimes suspensions can even sneak up on you, so Goal has compiled a list of all the players who are unable or unlikely to play, either through injury or suspension.

Note: Positions are based on those in the Fantasy Premier League game.

Skip to...

1. Arsenal

2. Bournemouth

3. Brighton

4. Burnley

5. Chelsea

6. Crystal Palace

7. Everton

8. Huddersfield Town

9. Leicester City

10. Liverpool

11. Manchester City

12. Manchester United

13. Newcastle United

14. Southampton

15. Stoke City

16. Swansea City

17. Tottenham

18. Watford

19. West Brom

20. West Ham

ARSENAL

View photos HD Gabriel Paulista Arsenal 07082016 More

Injured:

Position Player Injury Potential return Defender Gabriel Knee Aug 27 Midfielder Francis Coquelin Ankle Unknown Midfielder Aaron Ramsey Calf Aug 11 Midfielder Alexis Sanchez Abdominal injury Aug 27 Midfielder Mesut Ozil Ankle Aug 11/19 Midfielder Jack Wilshere Broken leg Aug 11/19 Midfielder Santi Cazorla Ankle Unknown Arsenal Joel Campbell Knee Unknown

Suspended:

Position Player Injury Potential return Defender Laurent Koscielny Two games Aug 27

Return to top

BOURNEMOUTH

Injured:

Position Player Injury Potential return Defender Adam Smith Thigh Aug 12 Defender Brad Smith Hamstring Aug 19 Midfielder Emerson Hyndman Ankle Aug 19 Midfielder Junior Stanislas Hip Unknown Forward Callum Wilson Knee Unknown

Suspended:

N/A

Return to top

BRIGHTON

Injured:

Position Player Injury Potential return Midfielder Beram Kayal Calf Oct 14 Midfielder Solly March Knee (minor) Aug 12 Forward Sam Baldock Calf Aug 12/19

Suspended:

N/A

Return to top

BURNLEY

Injured:

Position Player Injury Potential return Midfielder Dean Marney Knee Oct 7

Suspended:

N/A

Return to top

CHELSEA

View photos Eden Hazard Chelsea More

Injured:

Position Player Injury Potential return Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko Knee Unknown Midfielder Eden Hazard Ankle Sep 16 Midfielder Pedro Ankle Unknown

Suspended:

Position Player Injury Potential return Defender Victor Moses One game Aug 20

Return to top

CRYSTAL PALACE

Injured:

Position Player Injury Potential return Defender Pape Souare Broken leg & jaw Aug 19/26 Midfielder Yohann Cabaye Ankle Aug 19 Midfielder James McArthur Unknown Aug 19/26 Midfielder Bakary Sako Unknown Unknown Forward Connor Wickham Knee Unknown

Suspended:

N/A

Return to top

EVERTON

Injured:

Position Player Injury Potential return Defender Seamus Coleman Broken leg Unknown Defender Ramiro Funes Mori Knee Unknown Midfielder Ross Barkley Groin Aug 21 Midfielder Yannick Bolasie Knee Unknown Midfielder Aaron Lennon Unknown Unknown Midfielder James McCarthy Knee Aug 21

Suspended:

N/A

Return to top

HUDDERSFIELD

Injured:

Position Player Injury Potential return Defender Martin Cranie Groin Sep 16 Defender Jon Stankovic Knee Unknown Midfielder Jonathan Hogg Ankle Aug 26 Forward Nahki Wells Ankle Sep 11

Suspended:

N/A

Return to top

LEICESTER

Injured:

Position Player Injury Potential return Defender Robert Huth Ankle Sep 9 Midfielder Daniel Drinkwater Thigh Aug 19 Midfielder Vicente Iborra Groin Aug 26

Suspended:

Return to top

N/A

LIVERPOOL

View photos HD Liverpool Danny Ings More

Read More