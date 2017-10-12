Fantasy Football: Replacments for Mane, Fellaini and Mustafi

This international break has been a fascinating one as the World Cup picture continues to come further into focus. Unfortunately, this break has also seen many Premier League players pick up injuries in their quest to help their countries reach Russia next summer.

Significant injuries are always difficult for the players but, like their clubs, we Fantasy owners must put that to the side and figure out the best replacement option. As such, below are three individuals likely to get more playing time as their teammates recover.

Forward: Daniel Sturridge - Liverpool, £7.2m, Owned in 2.05% of teams

Replacing: Sadio Mane

Some may think Oxlade-Chamberlain will get a shot as a like-for-like replacement, but it’s more likely that Firmino is pushed out wide with Sturridge retaking the central striker role. The Englishman has already been getting sporadic starts this season and additional minutes could see his Fantasy output increase significantly.