Fantasy Football: Ronaldo and Neymar feature in Goal's Champions League Team of the Week

Another great round of group stage action is now in the books. There were plenty of surprises like Basel defeating Manchester United, Manchester City being held to just one goal, and Igor Akinfeev finally keeping a Champions League clean sheet - a feat which earned himself a spot in our Goal Team of the Week alongside the other 10 players listed below.

GK: Igor Akinfeev - CSKA Moscow - 1 Game, 4 Saves, 1 Clean Sheet = 9 Points

Akinfeev did something against Benfica that he hadn’t done in his last 43 Champions League appearances: keep a clean sheet. Obviously you shouldn’t be rushing to add him to your Fantasy team, but congratulations are certainly in order for the Russian goalkeeper.

DF: Nacho - Real Madrid - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points