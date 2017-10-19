Fantasy Football: Salah and Dzeko lead the Goal Champions League Team of the Week

Round three of Champions League action is in the books and now everyone has played every team in their group once. Liverpool were this week’s big winners with their dominant 7-0 win against Maribor, a performance which placed four of their players in our Goal Team of the Week. You should definitely consider adding as many Liverpool players to your team as possible with the reverse match at Anfield coming up next.

GK: Alphonse Areola - PSG - 1 Game, 6 Saves, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points

DF: Taulant Xhaka - Basel - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist, 1 Clean Sheet = 17 Points

Typically Taulant is the lesser known of the Xhaka brothers but, as the only one in the Champions League, is the only important one for this format. He contributed towards both of Basel’s goals in their 2-0 win against CSKA moving them up into second in Group A. Xhaka is not top five in either goals or assists in the Swiss Super League so this is likely just a one off, but what a one off it was!