Fantasy Football: Sane steals the show for City and Fantasy teams

Matchweek 10 is now in the books and it was largely a re-establishing of the top six clubs.

In fact, the only team from the top six last season that lost this weekend was Tottenham who fell to another top six club (Manchester United), so if you see a lot of familiar names in our Goal Team of the Week you’ll know why. So, without further ado, let’s reintroduce you to many former Fantasy stalwarts… and Nick Pope.

GK: Nick Pope - Burnley - 1 Game, 5 Saves, 1 Clean Sheet = 9 Points

DF: Sead Kolasinac - Arsenal - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist, 1 Goal Conceded = 11 Points

Kolasinac has been a fantastic signing for both Arsenal and any Fantasy owners who have taken a chance on the Bosnian international. He has been the second highest scoring defender in October (18 points) and has now creeped his way into the top 10 on the season. His attacking prowess and Arsenal’s improving defence should make Kolasinac a very worthwhile own throughout the season.