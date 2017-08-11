Fantasy Football scout tips: 20 players you should definitely avoid picking for the 2017/18 campaign

We’ve already told you which players to select in your Fantasy Football team for the 2017/18 season – but which Premier League stars should you avoid at all costs?

There are a number of expensive players in the game who aren’t guaranteed to score you points, and if you want to top your league, you’re best off avoiding wasting your cash on these big names.

But who are the players to steer clear of the season?

Find out below.

Francis Coquelin £4.5m

Coquelin is never likely to pick up that many points playing in defensive midfield. Plus his penchant for yellow cards is going to cost you precious points.

Jordan Pickford, £5m

A risk picking Pickford at this stage, with the Everton number one shirt still up for grabs.

Ilkay Gundogan, £5.5m

At £5.5m he’s reasonably priced, but there’s still no firm indication on when he will return from a long-time injury. Avoid.

Virgil van Dijk, £5.5m

One of the best defenders in the league … but crocked.

Danny Rose £6.5m

Carrying an injury. And will Mauricio Pochettino favour Ben Davies at left-back after the Yorkshireman’s ill-timed interview?

Cesc Fabregas, £7m

The Spanish midfielder is always a popular Fantasy Football pick. But will he lose his place in Chelsea’s starting XI to Tiémoué Bakayoko.

Santi Cazorla £7m

Will he ever return from injury? Until he does – don’t go near.

Ross Barkley, £7.5m

The England international is currently at loggerheads with Ronald Koeman over a move away from Goodison Park. Best left out of your squad until his future is resolved.

