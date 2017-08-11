Fantasy football scout tips: 20 players you should pick in the new 2017/18 season

The start of the Premier League season is almost upon us and one thing’s for certain, you will have received an invitation to join a fantasy football league.

Whether you are on your seventeenth draft or just starting to sort the wheat from the chaff, there is not long to go until Friday’s 6.45pm deadline.

With that in mind, here is a quick guide to five players in each position who are worth your consideration.

Goalkeepers

Ben Foster

Modestly-priced and with a relatively straightforward run of fixtures in front of him, bringing in Foster allows funds to spent elsewhere with confidence.

Rob Elliot

A steal as a starting goalkeeper at £4.0m. Once the visit from Tottenham is out the way, should be in with a decent chance of clean sheets.

David de Gea

Always popular, the Manchester United stopper is expensive but comes with the promise of regular clean sheets.

Tom Heaton

The highest-scoring goalkeeper in the game last season thanks to his accumulation of save points, though beware Burnley’s tough start.

Lukasz Fabianski

Another ‘keeper capable of collecting save points, Fabianski is a decent option to have in reserve, though Swansea’s start is a mixed bag.

Defenders

Antonio Valencia

United’s opening run of fixtures are kind and though several of their defenders are out of sorts, Valencia has looked his usual, reliable self.

James Milner

Now classified as a defender, Milner is another marauding full-back who will pick up points at both ends of the pitch. He was on penalties last term too, though Roberto Firmino has taken spot-kicks during pre-season.

Ryan Bertrand

Southampton are another side who have a rather inviting run of games to begin with and though slightly more expensive than team-mate Cedric Soares, Bertrand has the upside to make good on a productive situation.

Craig Dawson

West Bromwich Albion’s potency from set-pieces is worth buying into and with Gareth McAuley doubtful for the weekend, Dawson should step up to the mark.

Charlie Daniels

Four goals, three assists and 10 clean sheets for the Bournemouth left-back last term made him a handy asset.

Midfielders

Kevin de Bruyne

The creator-in-chief for a very promising Manchester City side and starts on the back of an excellent pre-season. Hopefully immune from Pep Guardiola’s rotation.

Willian

In Eden Hazard’s absence, Willian is a cheap and cheerful way into the Chelsea midfield, though he may need shipping out once the Belgian is back.

Mohamed Salah

If you can squeeze him into your midfield, he should be worth every penny. Rapier-like on the counter and slightly cheaper than his team-mate Sadio Mane.

Wilfried Zaha

An erratic player but one with an ability to pick up points. Hopefully Crystal Palace’s favourable start will bring the best out of him.

Dele Alli

The chances are Alli and Christian Eriksen will be in and out of your side all season as you try make room for both. Alli claimed marginally more points overall last year, so he’s our pick.

Forwards

Romelu Lukaku

Almost owned by half the managers in the game. With a long history of scoring against West Ham, prepare to be punished if he is not in your squad.

Harry Kane

The most expensive striker in the game and rightly so after back-to-back Golden Boot awards. If you can afford him, you get him.

Jermain Defoe

Still capable of big points hauls at 35-years-old, the Bournemouth frontman slots in nicely alongside Kane and Lukaku as a £8.0m acquisition.

Roberto Firmino

Another re-classification sees Firmino move from midfield into a forward slot at a reasonable £8.5m price. Expect around 10-15 goals and assists.

Tammy Abraham

A slight doubt for the weekend with a groin injury that his 3.1 per cent ownership will need to watch, but huge potential if he can make the step up.

