Fantasy Football Scout Tips: The best team names ahead of the 2017/2018 season

The new Premier League season is upon us, meaning there are thousands of excited fans furiously throwing together their Fantasy Football teams, hoping this year will be the year they finally win bragging rights over their mates.

Whether you are on your 19th draft or you are starting afresh and just beginning to sift through the mountain of players, trying to shoehorn players in to keep to the £100m limit, there is not long to go until Friday’s 6.45pm deadline.

After bundling together your squad of 15, rejigging them and rejigging them some more, you then get to the main reason you do Fantasy Football – for a witty, yet clever, team name.

Some people thrive at this, while others faulter and resort to scrolling through Google to find discarded team names of the past.

So here are some of the best The Independent have spotted in our Fantasy Football scouting so far:

Le Saux Solid Crew

No Weimann, No Cry

Gylfi Pleasures

Chicken Tikka Mo Salah

Tea and Busquets

Neville Wears Prada

Klopps and robbers

Oooh Oooh! It’s the sound of the Pulis

Blink-1Eto’o

Guns ‘N’ Moses

Baines means Heinz

Cesc and in the City

Bacuna Matata

Lord of the Ings

Men Behaving Chadli

Egg Fried Reus

A Game of Throw-ins

Lallanas in Pyjamas

