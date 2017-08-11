Fantasy Football Scout Tips: The best team names ahead of the 2017/2018 season

The new Premier League season is upon us, meaning there are thousands of excited fans furiously throwing together their Fantasy Football teams, hoping this year will be the year they finally win bragging rights over their mates.
Whether you are on your 19th draft or you are starting afresh and just beginning to sift through the mountain of players, trying to shoehorn players in to keep to the £100m limit, there is not long to go until Friday’s 6.45pm deadline.
After bundling together your squad of 15, rejigging them and rejigging them some more, you then get to the main reason you do Fantasy Football – for a witty, yet clever, team name.
Some people thrive at this, while others faulter and resort to scrolling through Google to find discarded team names of the past.
So here are some of the best The Independent have spotted in our Fantasy Football scouting so far:
Le Saux Solid Crew
No Weimann, No Cry
Gylfi Pleasures
Chicken Tikka Mo Salah
Tea and Busquets
Neville Wears Prada
Klopps and robbers
Oooh Oooh! It’s the sound of the Pulis
Blink-1Eto’o
Guns ‘N’ Moses
Baines means Heinz
Cesc and in the City
Bacuna Matata
Lord of the Ings
Men Behaving Chadli
Egg Fried Reus
A Game of Throw-ins
Lallanas in Pyjamas
Enter the Indy Football League on the Premier League Fantasy Football website, with the code: 1199952-691451