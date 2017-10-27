Fantasy football scout tips gameweek 10: Alexis Sanchez, Richarlison, Mohamed Salah and more

The first rule of fantasy football management is selecting players who are certain to start and many were cruelly reminded of that last week when Pep Guardiola opted to leave Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus on the bench.

The Manchester City pair were tipped by many going into gameweek 9 but picked up one measly point between them, with Jesus making a 14-minute cameo from the bench in the 3-0 win over Burnley.

With that in mind, our six selections this week are - we think - nailed-on starters and each stand a decent chance of returns this weekend. How many of them are in your team?

Alexis Sanchez

It has been a long time coming but finally, the highest-scoring player in the game last year is in fantasy contention again.

Alexis Sanchez scored his first Premier League goal of the season last week in the 5-2 demolition of Everton and has Swansea City visiting the Emirates this weekend.

His price tag, a hefty £11.8m, will be too much for many but if you are able to move funds around and bring him in, a big score combined with his relatively low ownership could see you shoot up the rankings.

Richarlison

Still priced at just £6.3m, Watford’s Richarlison is marking himself out as our best value midfield option this season.

The Brazilian should have done better than returning just one assist at Stamford Bridge last week, but it was his second in two games and he is not afraid of shooting at goal either.

His next four games should tell us much. Marco Silva’s side entertain a struggling Stoke City side at Vicarage Road this weekend, with Everton (A), West Ham United (H) and Newcastle United (A) to follow.

Shane Duffy

Chris Hughton’s organised Brighton and Hove Albion have shown an ability to keep things tight and that is partly thanks to Shane Duffy, nailed on in the centre of their defence.