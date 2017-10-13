Fantasy football scout tips gameweek 8: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Eden Hazard, Ben Davies and more

Does Hazard enjoy the multiple choices of creativity too much?: Getty

The October international break is almost over, which means another week of Fantasy Premier League is coming into view.

Given the gap in the schedule and a swing in fixtures for some big clubs, many managers have decided to play their wildcard over the last fortnight.

It is not too late to do so and if you are tempted, you can always take a peek at this guide on how it works and who to select.

For the rest of you, here’s our bog-standard weekly rundown of recommended players for the fixtures ahead.

Harry Kane

Way back before the international break, we selected Romelu Lukaku as a captain choice for gameweek 8, believing he would roll Crystal Palace over and outscore Harry Kane, who was away at Huddersfield Town. We were wrong.

We are not going to make the same mistake this week, even if Tottenham Hotspur are playing at Wembley, with all the nagging doubts that brings. Bournemouth, their opponents, should not provide the same sort of resistance that Swansea showed at the national stadium last month.

This time, we are putting our faith in the game’s most expensive player and handing him the armband.

Raheem Sterling

With Lukaku at Anfield on Saturday lunchtime, the next best captaincy options after Kane arguably come over at Manchester City, who entertain Stoke City at the Etihad on Saturday.

While Gabriel Jesus, David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi are all worthy of your consideration, Raheem Sterling stands to benefit most from the likely absence of Sergio Aguero, who has resumed light training after breaking his rib in a car crash late last month.

Sterling has 35 points to his name already despite only making three starts and has shown a knack for finishing off City’s flowing team moves with a goal. Keep an eye on Aguero though, as his return may mean Sterling finds himself among the substitutes again.