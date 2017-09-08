Fantasy football scout tips gameweek 4: Roberto Firmino, Robbie Brady, Tammy Abraham and more

After two weeks away, Premier League football returns this weekend and the legions of fantasy managers worldwide can put their tinkering to the test again.

With this being the first gameweek since the close of the summer transfer window, we now have settled squads to assess and with every round of fixtures, our understanding of how each team intends to line up improves.

As usual, we have picked six players to consider spending this week's free transfer on. How many of them are in your team?

Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino’s valuation may have risen since his goal and assist in the 4-0 shellacking of Arsenal last time out but in a market with few outstanding mid-price strikers, he still looks a snip at just £8.6m.

While Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané dazzle out on the flanks, Firmino stays central and links every part of Liverpool’s devastating attack together. Arsenal were torn to shreds and while Manchester City should put up a sterner test this weekend, there could be a lot of points in backing the Brazilian.

Robbie Brady

A player who often slips under the fantasy radar but one who could be in line for significant returns over the coming weeks is the modestly-priced Robbie Brady, who will set you back £5.5m in midfield.

The Republic of Ireland international assisted Chris Wood’s late Wembley equaliser against Tottenham Hotspur and he is the set-piece taker for a team that look dangerous from dead balls. With a dishevelled Crystal Palace coming to Turf Moor this weekend, now could be the right time to add Brady to your bunch.

Ben Davies

While Tottenham’s attack gets a lot of attention, their defence proved to be an excellent source of points in the second half of last season. With Danny Rose no nearer a return to the first team, Ben Davies now looks like our cheapest route into a reliable backline.

A trip to Goodison Park may not seem so favourable on paper but Everton have struggled to get shots off so far this season, so it could be a quiet afternoon for Davies and his team-mates. Tottenham’s set of fixtures over the next few gameweeks look fairly straight-forward too.

Tammy Abraham

Another side struggling for attempts on goal is Swansea City but nevertheless, we are keeping a close eye on young Tammy Abraham. The Chelsea loanee opened his top-flight account with a goal away to Crystal Palace last time out and at £5.5m, he is a viable option as a back-up third striker.

Paul Clement’s preferred 3-5-2 formation means managers should not worry about the deadline day acquisition of Wilfried Bony from Manchester City either. The Ivorian is likely to partner Abraham once he regains match fitness, with Jordan Ayew dropping out of the side.

Kyle Naughton

Staying with Swansea, that 3-5-2 formation means wing-backs and Kyle Naughton has made an excellent start to the season fantasy-wise. The win at Selhurst Park not provided his second clean sheet of the season but also an assist, with the former Tottenham player setting up Ayew’s strike after half-time.

Newcastle visit the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, with Watford and Huddersfield on their way to south Wales in the coming weeks too. There could be more clean sheets to come for Clement’s back-line and perhaps even more attacking returns for Naughton.

Michail Antonio

This is a wildcard suggestion and not one we would rush to act on, but it might be worth monitoring Michail Antonio over the next few weeks. West Ham United have looked dreadful so far this season, but their first home game of the season comes on Monday night against a solid but limited Huddersfield Town.

After the visit of the Terriers, Slaven Bilic’s side have a run of decent fixtures to look forward to and with Antonio’s ownership at just 0.5 per cent, he may provide a different route into West Ham’s attack from the popular Javier Hernandez.