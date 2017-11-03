Fantasy football scout tips gameweek 11: Harry Kane, Leroy Sane, Tammy Abraham, Richarlison and more
We have one last week of Premier League football before one last international break of the calendar year, and those fantasy managers who are yet to play their wildcard must have itchy trigger fingers.
Once domestic action resumes later this month, there will be a jam-packed schedule to contend with and it is worth bearing this in mind while making transfers for gameweek 11.
As usual, we have picked out six players who we think could score well this week. How many of them are in your team?
Harry Kane
We have umm-ed, we have ahh-ed, we have dilly-dallied over him all season, but if you cannot back the Premier League’s top goalscorer to do well when he is playing at home against its bottom club, when can you?
Yes, Harry Kane and Tottenham Hotspur have struggled at Wembley this year, particularly against sides who come to defend, but the sensational victory over Real Madrid on Wednesday has hopefully put paid to all that talk of a ‘hoodoo’ at the national stadium.
With Crystal Palace coming up, Kane’s our captain. We will not be able to forgive ourselves if we put the armband on another player and miss out on another of his goal hauls.
Leroy Sané
With all reservations about Pep Guardiola’s rotation put to one side, it is becoming harder and harder to ignore Leroy Sané, the most popular player in the pre-gameweek 11 transfer market.
The youngster has returned in double figures for four of the last five gameweeks and, despite Manchester City’s teamsheets being so unpredictable, he has started each of those games too.
Up next is Arsenal, who Sané scored home and away against last season. At £8.8m, can we afford to overlook him?
Christopher Schindler
Scanning across the schedule for potential clean sheets this weekend leads us to Huddersfield Town, who host West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.
David Wagner’s side opened the season with three shut-outs but have only produced one in the weeks since, having seen a run of favourable fixtures dry up.
What they do have, however, is a nailed-on four man defence and of that party, Christopher Schindler is our pick. The 27-year-old collected maximum bonus points along with a clean sheet against Newcastle and Burnley earlier this season.
Tammy Abraham
Identified as a potential bargain in these pages during pre-season, Tammy Abraham is now the flavour of the week, with over 100,000 managers bringing him into their side since his assist for Sam Clucas at the Emirates.
Swansea City do not create many chances but when they do, they tend to fall to the Chelsea loanee, who is modestly priced at £5.9m and can be brought in to spread funds elsewhere.
Chris Hughton’s solid but unspectacular Brighton and Hove Albion visit the Liberty Stadium this weekend and Abraham’s confidence should be riding high after his first call-up to the England senior squad.
Alberto Moreno
Investing in Liverpool’s defence may seem a silly idea, investing in Alberto Moreno even sillier, but take a look at his price and the upcoming schedule for Jurgen Klopp’s side. What’s more, Liverpool’s defensive record at home is excellent.
This weekend they are away, and even though they have conceded more goals on their travels than any other side, they are more than capable of shutting out Slaven Bilic’s West Ham United at the London Stadium.
Moreno is priced at £4.5m, he carries attacking potential and he is nailed on, with Klopp seeming to prefer him to summer signing Andy Robertson. He’s a risk, but one that could pay off.
Richarlison
Richarlison let us down badly last week. With no obvious captaincy options kicking around, some managers even put the armband on the Watford winger, who was wasteful in front of goal and returned just one measly point.
On Sunday though, he and the rest of Marco Silva’s side travel to Goodison Park to pick the carcass of Everton, who are a team that look a long way off a win at the moment.
It is enough for us to forget last week and put our faith in Richarlison again, whose best performances this season have come on the road.