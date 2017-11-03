Fantasy football scout tips gameweek 11: Harry Kane, Leroy Sane, Tammy Abraham, Richarlison and more

We have one last week of Premier League football before one last international break of the calendar year, and those fantasy managers who are yet to play their wildcard must have itchy trigger fingers.

Once domestic action resumes later this month, there will be a jam-packed schedule to contend with and it is worth bearing this in mind while making transfers for gameweek 11.

As usual, we have picked out six players who we think could score well this week. How many of them are in your team?

Harry Kane

We have umm-ed, we have ahh-ed, we have dilly-dallied over him all season, but if you cannot back the Premier League’s top goalscorer to do well when he is playing at home against its bottom club, when can you?

Yes, Harry Kane and Tottenham Hotspur have struggled at Wembley this year, particularly against sides who come to defend, but the sensational victory over Real Madrid on Wednesday has hopefully put paid to all that talk of a ‘hoodoo’ at the national stadium.

With Crystal Palace coming up, Kane’s our captain. We will not be able to forgive ourselves if we put the armband on another player and miss out on another of his goal hauls.

Leroy Sané

With all reservations about Pep Guardiola’s rotation put to one side, it is becoming harder and harder to ignore Leroy Sané, the most popular player in the pre-gameweek 11 transfer market.

The youngster has returned in double figures for four of the last five gameweeks and, despite Manchester City’s teamsheets being so unpredictable, he has started each of those games too.

Up next is Arsenal, who Sané scored home and away against last season. At £8.8m, can we afford to overlook him?

Christopher Schindler

Scanning across the schedule for potential clean sheets this weekend leads us to Huddersfield Town, who host West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.