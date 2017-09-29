Fantasy football scout tips gameweek 7: Romelu Lukaku, Alexandre Lacazette, Aaron Cresswell and more

The chant about Lukaku emerged during Sunday's 4-0 victory over Everton: Getty

With the October international break around the corner, many fantasy managers are preparing to use their first wildcard of the season once Saturday’s deadline passes.

The prospect of fully re-vamped squads means this week, gameweek 7, can be used as a week for one-off punts.

On a weekend that sees two top sides in Chelsea and Manchester City meet, who are the best players to hire and fire, who are the best options full stop and how many of our picks are in your team?

Romelu Lukaku

With 56.9 per cent of managers investing in the Manchester United striker, chances are you already own Romelu Lukaku. Even so, he looks too good to ignore this week.

On the back of a brace in Moscow, the Belgian comes up against basement club Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Roy Hodgson’s side shipped five on their trip to the blue part of Manchester last week and could do the same down Sir Matt Busby Way.

A word of warning, though: Lukaku’s benefited from kind fixtures since the start of the season. Those fixtures turn after the forthcoming international break. Will he still be scoring come October?

Aaron Cresswell

West Ham United’s defence has shown signs of tightening up in recent weeks after a horrendous start to the season and now, Slaven Bilic’s side embark upon an enticing run of fixtures.

Swansea City’s unconvincing attack visits the London Stadium first. Burnley (A), Brighton (H) and Crystal Palace (A) follow.

The schedule therefore suggests that a move for full-back Aaron Cresswell makes sense. The 27-year-old should pick up clean sheets and could earn attacking returns thanks to his set-piece duties and regular crossing.

Christian Eriksen

Harry Kane will compete with Lukaku for many captain’s armbands this week, with Tottenham Hotspur in action at the home of a flagging Huddersfield Town.

Yet rather than predictably tip the game’s two most popular strikers, we will take a step back into midfield and select Christian Eriksen.

The Dane is nine points richer than Dele Alli, his perennial rival for our affections, and should be well-rested after sitting out of the midweek romp over Cyprus’ APOEL.

Alexandre Lacazette

For those who want a one-week punt before playing their wildcard during the break, Alexandre Lacazette appears to be an ideal option.

The Arsenal striker scored both in Monday’s 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion and more will be expected of him when Brighton and Hove Albion visit the Emirates this weekend.

Lacazette’s home form in general has shown early promise, with four goals in his three N7 outings so far.

Aaron Ramsey

Staying with Arsenal and another player worth your consideration as a one-week punt, we have Aaron Ramsey.

The Welshman won the penalty for Lacazette’s second against West Bromwich, earning assist points in the process, and played alongside Alexis Sanchez in a more advanced role.

If there’s a concern, it is that Mesut Ozil could return to the starting line-up in that advanced position, which would most likely see Ramsey move deeper. One to consider.

Harry Maguire

With the popular Phil Jones a doubt this weekend, many managers are scrambling round for a more dependable replacement.

Leicester City’s Harry Maguire has picked up points over these opening weeks despite his side having a challenging set of fixtures and has more attacking potential than Jones.

Maguire and his team-mates travel to goal-shy Bournemouth this weekend, with more favourable fixtures to come after the October internationals.

