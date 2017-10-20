Fantasy football scout tips gameweek 9: Romelu Lukaku, Raheem Sterling, Eden Hazard and more

The Premier League is back in full flow and the big games keep coming with Liverpool facing Tottenham and Arsenal against Everton leaving Fantasy Football players scratching their heads.

With a number of managers having made their wildcard changes over the international break, most players are back to just the one free substitution.

For those of you who haven’t played your wildcard, it’s not too late to do so and if you’re tempted, see the gallery below for a guide of how it works and who to pick – but remember it’s a 7pm BST deadline on Friday 20 October.

For everyone else though, here is the usual weekly run-through of players The Independent recommends you pick ahead of this week’s fixtures.

Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)

This may not be such a ground-breaking transfer in, assuming he is not already in your side – as is the case for 57.6 per cent of managers – but away to Huddersfield, he is a must.

Huddersfield have lost nearly all of their early season momentum and were easily torn apart at home by Harry Kane at the end of last month and despite United’s blunted attack in recent games, you have to back the Belgian to do the same on Saturday.

