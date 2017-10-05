Fantasy Football: Silva and Firmino lead Premier League Heroes and Villains so far

Every good story has its heroes and villains. This Fantasy season so far has been no different with some players doing anything for your points tally and others allowing, if not causing your demise. So, as we reach the second international break, let’s look back on the seven weeks of Premier League action thus far and sort out which is which.

Heroes

Richarlison: Forward, Watford, £6.1m, owned in 0.76% of teams

With so many elite expensive forwards it’s easy to forget the little guys. As Aguero and Morata are both out with injuries, now may be the perfect time to bring in Richarlison, who already has three goals and two assists this season.

David Silva: Midfielder, Manchester City, £7.3m, owned in 6.72% of teams

Most people expected Kevin de Bruyne to pull the strings in Manchester City’s midfield, but thus far it’s been the Spaniard. Silva leads the league in assists with six and, even without Aguero, is part of the best attack in the Premier League.

Phil Jones: Defender, Manchester United, £6.5m, owned in 5.79% of teams

Bailly and Lindelof were both highly owned in the pre-season but Jones has cemented his place in manager Jose Mourinho’s starting eleven. As such, he’s been on the field for seven matches this season, picking up a ridiculous six clean sheets.

Jonas Lossl: £5.8m, owned in 1.91% of teams

Huddersfield have definitely been the biggest surprise package thus far this season. Lossl has four clean sheets in just seven tries behind a backline that boast the seventh fewest Premier League goals this season.

Villains

Roberto Firmino: Forward, Liverpool, £8.0m, owned by 8.53% of teams

Firmino looked an elite Fantasy option after notching two goals and two assists in the first three matches. Since then he’s only gone and posted four straight blanks and didn’t even start the last match for Liverpool.

Nathan Redmond: Midfielder, Southampton, £6.5m, owned in 1.72% of teams

Redmond was the Fantasy industry darling in pre-season again, but the strikers at Southampton just have not been able to turn any of his chances into goals. No goals and just one assist in seven matches makes it very tough to keep him on your team.

Toby Alderweireld: Defender, Tottenham, £6.8m, owned in 21.07% of teams

He’s never been a noted goal threat but continues to be owned like he is. Alderweireld is part of a Tottenham defence that have conceded the fewest goals for two straight seasons but have kept the most clean sheets in neither.

Jordan Pickford: £5.8m, owned in 9.38% of teams

Pickford’s high ownership is likely due to his low price but the performances just haven’t been there. Everton currently have the third worst defence in the league and the young Englishman not making enough saves to keep him relevant.