Fantasy Football: Son, Moreno and other Premier League players who start more than you think

One of the most difficult things to do in Fantasy is to keep your finger on the pulse of all 20 clubs. With 220 players starting every week in the Premier League it is easier for people to make assumptions on who is going to line up based on past performances or name recognition.

Avoiding that pitfall is one of the easiest ways to gain an advantage on your friends and/or other competitiors in your leagues. In that spirit, below are four players, one at each position, that have recently established or re-established themselves into their club’s starting line-up. This type of player is even more valuable in the Goal game as, with no bench, you are more heavily rewarded for owning players who consistently start.

Forward: Glenn Murray - Brighton, £6.3m, owned by 0.33% of managers