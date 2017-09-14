Fantasy Football: Stones outshines Ronaldo, Messi and Kane in Champions League Team of the Week

If round one of the group stages are anything to go by, this should be a great year for the Premier League teams. All but Liverpool won their opening matches in the Champions League and the Team of the Week certainly reflects that success with seven members hailing from England. There were also some very familiar names in the forward line as the the two best players in world football demonstrated why they are still out in front of the rest.

GK: Thibaut Courtois - Chelsea - 1 Game, 1 Assist, 2 Saves, 1 Clean Sheet = 11 Points

DF: John Stones - Manchester City - 1 Game, 2 Goals, 1 Clean Sheet = 21 Points

Well done to anyone who predicted John Stones would lead the Champions League in total points, yet here we are. Neither the goals nor clean sheet are likely to be repeatable against Shakhtar Donetsk, though, so don’t rush to add him to your team next week.

DF: Cesar Azpilicueta - Chelsea - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points

DF: Davide Zappacosta - Chelsea - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points

DF: Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points

The Spaniard is certainly no stranger to Champions League goals with Wednesday’s being his 10th in the competition. Tottenham and Dortmund both looked dangerous in attack, as was expected in this “Group of Death” but Madrid have certainly weathered heavier storms en route to their last two European titles.

MF: Joshua Kimmich - Bayern Munich - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 11 Points

