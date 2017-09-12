Fantasy Football: Tottenham trio lead Goal's Premier League Team of the Week

There weren’t too many crazy results this week, but there were plenty of surprising goal scorers. It wasn’t just the goalscorers though, in fact, nine of the players in this week’s team of the week are less than 15% owned. So, since you may not know some of these players let’s introduce you.

Goal-Fantasy-Football-Play-Now-Banner More

GK: Robert Elliot - Newcastle - 1 Game, 3 Saves, 1 Clean Sheet = 8 Points

Eliott is the cheapest regularly starting goalkeeper in the Goal game and, as such, is at least worth some consideration. With two consecutive clean sheets behind Newcastle, and two bottom 10 attacks ahead, the 31-year-old seems an ideal budget ‘keeper.

DF: Jamal Lascelles - Newcastle - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points

View photos Ben Davies Tottenham More

DF: Ben Davies - Tottenham - 1 Game, 2 Assists, 1 Clean Sheet = 13 Points

The Welshman seemed to be just a fill in option until Danny Rose returned, but he has been much more than that thus far. Davies is top five in both chances created, accurate crosses, and assists among all Premier League players thus far. He is now a must own, at least for the time being.

DF: Benjamin Mendy - Manchester City - 1 Game, 1 Assist, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points

DF: Sead Kolasinac - Arsenal - 1 Game, 1 Assist, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points

MF: Pascal Gross - Brighton - 1 Game, 2 Goals, 1 Assist = 17 Points

After being touted as a sneaky play in the pre-season, Gross came through in a big way against West Brom this weekend. He took part in all of Brighton’s goals on Saturday and may continue to do so considering he sits first or second in every meaningful attacking statistic at the club.

View photos FANTASY TOTW MD4 TOP PERFORMERS More

Read More