Fantasy football wildcard tips: When should you play it, how does it work and who should you pick?

One week of the international break down, one week to go, and fantasy football managers are already planning their next moves.

Whether they are unhappy with how their squad has performed so far or just simply fancy a re-vamp, many have reached for their 'wildcard' chip over the last few days in the hope of making up for lost ground.

The wildcard allows you to completely overhaul your squad with unlimited transfers until the next deadline. Each manager has two wildcards per season - one in the first half of the campaign, one in the second.

So, what do you need to know if you plan on playing your first wildcard of the season soon?

Here's a quick guide...

When’s the best time to play it?

It entirely depends on your team. If you are happy with your preparations for the next few weeks, there is no need to use the wildcard now. However, many managers have assessed the field and used it during this October international break for a variety of reasons.

Firstly, the longer gap between fixtures allows managers to increase their team’s overall value by bringing in players whose prices are about to rise, banking the extra money and then selling them on before the final deadline if they are not wanted.

Secondly, and more significantly, it just so happens that several clubs who have enjoyed a generous start to the season will face tougher tests once the international break is over. For example, Manchester City and Chelsea’s paths clear but Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur run into pockets of trouble.

There’s also the fact that, after seven rounds of fixtures, we have a clearer idea of emerging patterns, which players represent decent value and more.

What's the best formation?

The classic 3-4-3 formation preferred by elite fantasy players over the years has lost some of its lustre this season, mainly due to a lack of good mid-price midfielders.