FanView: Kenyan fans have no faith in Harambee Stars

Harambee Stars will play Iraq in an international friendly, hoping to register positive result on Thursday.

Under coach Stanley Okumbi, Kenya is unbeaten in more than ten friendly matches, in which the majority have ended in draws. With another match set to be played as from 7pm (Kenyan time), fans have expressed their views.

"It is going to be another loss for us, when we play teams from Europe, we tend to play badly and I am not expecting any different approach from our boys. Already prepared to lose -Victor Ndubi, Nairobi.

"Me expect Kenya to win? Not under (Stanley) Okumbi! This is another loss in the waiting, nothing better can come from tacticians, who are still struggling to understand the outside world - Maryann Chebet, Eldoret.

"When we expect to lose, we end up winning, Stars are unpredictable. It is against Iraq, a draw or a win will work for us. Settling faster and playing as a unit will be our main weapon - Dan Otieno, Nakuru.

"I just hope the boys will not disappoint, Iraq is close to our level and if we settle first, I am sure we will get something - Kim Mutiso, Nairobi.

Kenya will look to build up on a 1-1 draw away to Mozambique on September 2, 2017. Eric Johanna scored in 85th minute from long range to salvage a draw.