Farah: I've run my last race for Great Britain

Mo Farah says he will no longer race for Great Britain after enjoying a triumphant swansong at the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham on Sunday.

The four-time Olympic champion delighted the home crowd with victory in the 3000 metres in what was his final track appearance in the United Kingdom.

Following his win, Farah stripped off his vest and gave it to team-mate Andy Butchart, a gesture that was later revealed to be symbolic.

"It's been amazing," Farah said. "It's been incredible. But I won't be competing for Great Britain again. In terms of major championships, I won't be taking part.

"That was my message for Andy: 'This is me done. Take over from me and just inspire them. See what hard work is about and what it takes to be a champion.'

"It feels a bit sad. All I ever wanted to do as an athlete is run for Great Britain.

"I remember when I did the mini marathon as a kid, I got interviewed and asked what I wanted to do, I said I want to run for Great Britain. To have achieved what I have achieved has been incredible."