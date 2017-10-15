Farah hints at 2018 retirement and rules out Super League move

Hull KR have been linked with Robbie Farah, but the 33-year-old said a switch to Super League is not in his plans.

South Sydney Rabbitohs hooker Robbie Farah says he harbours no ambitions of playing in Super League and revealed he could retire next year.

Farah recently completed his 15th season in the NRL and is preparing to captain Lebanon at the upcoming World Cup.

Newly promoted Hull KR have been linked with a move for the 33-year-old, but Farah says a move to England is not on his agenda.

"I don't think I have any ambitions to go over there," he said.

"If something comes up then you cross that path if and when it does come up, but if you're asking me right now then it's a no."

Farah is not ruling out playing on beyond the 2018 campaign, but said there is a chance next season will be his last.

"You're never going to say whether it is or isn't, but I'm off contract next year," he added.

"I turn 34 in January so I'm not getting any younger and to be honest, I don't want to be one of those guys who is running around at 36 or 37. If you ask me, I think Gal and Heighno [Paul Gallen and Chris Heighington] are crazy; I couldn't think of anything worse!

"This year was a disappointing year on the field not playing semis so it'd be nice – if next year is going to be my last year – to go out on a good note and hopefully we can get back in the semis."