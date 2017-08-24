Farah signs off illustrious track career with 5000m Diamond League victory

Mo Farah is set to take to the roads but ensured his illustrious track career ended in victorious fashion in Zurich.

Mo Farah signed off his phenomenal track career with a narrow victory in the men's 5000 metres at the Diamond League final in Zurich on Friday.

Farah will switch his focus to the roads and bowed out in triumphant fashion by edging out Paul Chelimo and Muktar Edris, the Ethiopian who denied him a triple-double at the IAAF World Championships this month, in a time of 13 minutes and 6.05 seconds.

The 34-year-old established himself as one of the all-time greatest long-distance runners by completing the 5000m and 10,000m double-double at Rio 2016, becoming just the second man to achieve the feat.

Farah won four Olympic golds and six world titles during his illustrious careers and dug in for one last victory in Switzerland.

The Brit led into the final lap and held off a push from Yomif Kejelcha down the back straight to retain his advantage into the final curve.

Edris looked set to pip Farah at the line but stumbled as he bent forward in search of victory, losing out to Chelimo and ending up tangled with Kejelcha on the deck.

Chijindu Ujah won the men's 100m with a season's best 9.97secs, world champion Justin Gatlin coming fourth behind Ben Youssef Meite and Ronnie Baker, and Isaac Makwala put some of his World Championship frustration behind him with victory in a 400m race that did not include Wayde van Niekerk.

The Botswanan celebrated with press-ups as he did following his 200m time trial in London having initially been denied his place in the heats due to illness.

Neither Dafne Schippers nor Elaine Thompson could stop Shaunae Miller-Uibo triumphing in the women's 200m in 21.88s, while Caster Semenya successfully defended her 800m Diamond Trophy and Sally Pearson's magnificent resurgence continued with 100m hurdles glory.

After seven successive triumphs, pole vault star Renaud Lavillenie was dethroned by world champion Sam Kendricks, while Ruth Jebet was less than three seconds shy of her world record as she won the 3000m steeplechase in 8:55.29.