Farouk Khan: Lack of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates players not to blame for Bafana Bafana’s struggles

The South African senior national team continues to struggle and have just missed out on another qualifying for the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia

Former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Farouk Khan has rubbished suggestions that Bafana Bafana are struggling simply because of a lack of his former side and Orlando Pirates players in the national team.

“I don’t think you can look at one or two teams specifically. It’s a national epidemic where we are not producing the type of players required for international football across the board,” Khan told Goal.

“Chiefs is just one team, and so is Pirates. Yes, in the past Chiefs had a very good crop of players and they were on top. Now, the talent is being spread. It’s about who can pay the biggest prize. In years gone by, every player wanted to play for Chiefs and Pirates and [during] those days, they used to attract the best talent,” Khan said.

Seven-time PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns boast the biggest representatives in the Bafana squad, and it’s no surprise given the success they have had on the continent and domestic levels in recent years.

“Sundowns have the biggest number because they have the bigger pool of players that have won trophies such as the Caf Champions League and Super Cup. So, they have proven themselves, and it's usual that you find some teams enjoying more representatives in the national team based on the success they have enjoyed,” Khan concluded.