Farrell boots Saracens to Stateside success

Owen Farrell's laser-like kicking accuracy secured Saracens' 29-7 win over Newcastle Falcons as the Premiership ventured Stateside.

Playing at Talen Energy Stadium, the home of MLS side Philadelphia Union, as Premiership chiefs try to boost rugby union's popularity in the United States with four Stateside contests, there was not quite as much touchdown action as the local fans may have been used to.

Chris Wyles' try opened the scoring, cancelled out by Vereniki Goneva's score, with Farrell and Joel Hodgson converting, but the England back dominated the game from there on from the tee, as Newcastle's ill-discipline haunted them.

Farrell knocked over two penalties before the interval and three further unanswered efforts split the posts in the second half.

Sarries' dominance was reflected by a heavier scoreline late on as Goneva batted away a pass to concede a penalty try as the European champions picked up a second win of the Premiership season.