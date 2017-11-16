Farrell to start against Wallabies, Itoje benched

Maro Itoje will have to settle for a 'finisher' role at Twickenham this weekend, but Owen Farrell and Jonny May start against Australia.

Owen Farrell has been recalled to the England side to face Australia on Saturday but Maro Itoje will start on the bench.

Versatile duo Farrell and Itoje were rested for the victory over Argentina last weekend, as Eddie Jones was concerned about their heavy workloads after they starred in the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand.

Farrell returns at inside centre at the expense of Henry Slade will join Itoje among the replacements for the Cook Cup clash at Twickenham.

Jonny May has recovered from a hamstring injury to start on the right wing, with Anthony Watson moving to full-back for the first time at international level to replace Mike Brown, who suffered a head injury in a nasty fall against the Pumas.

Lock Joe Launchbury comes in for George Kruis, who was left out of the squad as Jones makes four clashes for the Test against the resurgent Wallabies.

Jones said: "I have selected the strongest 23 to play Australia and we will have to be effective in everything we do this weekend to win. This is going to be a great challenge, as we know Australia have been in great form towards the end of their season.



"The players have had an extremely positive week. They have trained well and worked hard and we are all excited about going out on Saturday and playing well against a very good Australian side."

England: Anthony Watson, Jonny May, Jonathan Joseph, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly, George Ford, Ben Youngs; Mako Vunipola, Dylan Hartley, Dan Cole, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Chris Robshaw, Sam Underhill, Nathan Hughes.

Replacements: Jamie George, Joe Marler, Harry Williams, Maro Itoje, Sam Simmonds, Danny Care, Henry Slade, Semesa Rokoduguni.