Out-of-favour Ayanda Gcaba wants out of Orlando Pirates

Despite being a hardworking defender, Gcaba’s future at the Buccaneers looks bleak

Orlando Pirates defender Ayanda Gcaba is reportedly seeking a move away from the club after seeing no action so far under Milutin Sredojevic.

Gcaba was a prominent figure under previous coaches, but the former Free State Stars man looks to have found the going tough under ‘Micho’ as he is yet to play in their 12 matches in all competitions this season.

According to the Daily Sun, this has forced Gcaba to cast his net far and wide in the January transfer window that kicks off in two months time.

He was on the bench in the last encounter where they fell 4-2 on penalties to Polokwane City in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinals.

His off-the-field behaviour in recent times is said to have contributed to him watching his teammates Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Happy Jele, Justice Chabalala and Abbubaker Mobara do the job.

Pirates administrative manager Floyd Mbele was unavailable to comment on the player’s future and whether or not he still has what it takes to feature for the Sea Robbers.

The 31-year-old is well known for his versatility and it remains to be seen what the future holds for him and whether he gets his wish to end his five-year stay with the Sea Robbers in January.