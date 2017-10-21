Out-of-favour striker Ayanda Nkosi set to leave Orlando Pirates

Strikers Thamsanqa Gabuza, Lyle Foster, Thabiso Kutumela and Shonga have been preferred ahead of Nkosi at the Houghton-based outfit

Orlando Pirates striker Ayanda Nkosi could reportedly leave the PSL giants during the next Transfer Window.

The 24-year-old has had limited game time this season having made only one competitive appearance for the Buccaneers.

Nkosi was introduced in the 82nd minute as Pirates drew 1-1 with Baroka FC in a PSL match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium two months ago.

Since then the Secunda-born player has featuring for the Bucs reserve team in the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC).

According to the latest reports, Nkosi will be made available on loan during the January, 2018 Transfer Window.

The arrival of Zambian striker Justin Shonga, who joined Pirates last month, has pushed the former Maritzburg United forward further down the pecking order at Bucs.

Nkosi joined the Soweto giants prior to the 2016/17 season campaign and he made seven appearances in all competitions - scoring once in the process.

The Buccaneers signed him from Free State Stars on a long-term deal.