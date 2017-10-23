Next Everton manager: The favourites to replace the dismissed Ronald Koeman at Goodison Park

Carlo Ancelotti, Paulo Fonseca, Sean Dyche and Eddie Howe are among the favourites to replace Ronald Koeman: Getty Images

Ronald Koeman’s time at Everton was brought to an end on Monday after his side suffered a 5-2 humbling at the hands of Arsenal on Sunday.

Voices of dissent have risen among the Toffees faithful in recent weeks after a dreadful run of form has seen the club drop to 18th in the Premier League table and bottom of their Europa League group.

The Dutchman’s supporters will point to a difficult fixture list which has already seen them play four of the Premier League’s big six.

Nevertheless, with £140m spent in summer, many were expecting Everton to make a serious attempt at breaking into the top four. After just two wins in 13 games they now look as if they will do well to avoid dropping out of the league completely.

And just a week after major shareholder Farhad Moshiri publicly endorsed Koeman, the Dutchman has now been sacked.

So who could the Toffees get in to replace him?

