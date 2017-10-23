Next Everton manager: The favourites to replace the dismissed Ronald Koeman at Goodison Park
Ronald Koeman’s time at Everton was brought to an end on Monday after his side suffered a 5-2 humbling at the hands of Arsenal on Sunday.
Voices of dissent have risen among the Toffees faithful in recent weeks after a dreadful run of form has seen the club drop to 18th in the Premier League table and bottom of their Europa League group.
The Dutchman’s supporters will point to a difficult fixture list which has already seen them play four of the Premier League’s big six.
Nevertheless, with £140m spent in summer, many were expecting Everton to make a serious attempt at breaking into the top four. After just two wins in 13 games they now look as if they will do well to avoid dropping out of the league completely.
And just a week after major shareholder Farhad Moshiri publicly endorsed Koeman, the Dutchman has now been sacked.
So who could the Toffees get in to replace him?
There are a number of English managers in the running to take the Goodison hot seat, including Eddie Howe, Sean Dyche and Sam Allardyce, but the current favourite is former Everton defender and the club's current U21 coach David Unsworth.
"David Unsworth is the 4/1 favourite to take charge, and the punters seem to agree, with 25 per cent of bets on the market being placed through the Oddschecker site on the former Everton defender," explains George Elek, Head of Media Relations at odds comparison site Oddschecker.
