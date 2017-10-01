FC Barcelona considering postponement of La Liga fixture with Las Palmas due to Catalonia independence referendum protests

Today's game is in serious doubt due to the protests: Getty

Barcelona's La Liga fixture with Las Palmas on Sunday afternoon is in severe doubt with club officials set to decide on the safety of playing a match as Spanish police fire rubber bullets at protesters on the streets of Catalonia.

The Nou Camp was due to play host to the game but as the region heads to vote in a referendum deemed illegal by the central government in Madrid, troublesome scenes have broken out on the streets of the Catalan capital.

Barca officials are due to meet at 12.30 CET (11.30 BST) to decide on whether the game can be played against the Canary Islanders.

Las Palmas, for their part, have fanned the flames by adding a Spanish flag to their shirt for this fixture.

In a club statement they said: "Las Palmas could limited itself to being a mute witness to this historic crossroads or take action. We've opted for the latter.

"We've decided to add to our shirt a small Spanish flag and the today's date, to make clear our hopes for the future of this country."

View photos Las Palmas add a Spanish flag to shirt to play Barcelona (UD Las Palmas) More

For all the latest from Catalonia, follow our live blog.