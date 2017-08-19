Barcelona to wear special jerseys for La Liga opener against Real Betis to honour terror attack victims

A minute’s silence will also be observed before kick-off at the Nou Camp: FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona will wear specialised jerseys for their opening game of the new La Liga season in honour of the victims of Thursday’s terrorist attacks.

Thirteen people were killed and more than 100 people injured after a van was rammed into crowds along Barcelona’s Las Ramblas.

Eight hours later, a car ploughed into pedestrians in the popular seaside resort town of Cambrils, 68 miles south-west of Barcelona. A woman who was critically injured later died in hospital. Five other civilians and a police officer were also hurt.

In remembrance of those who lost their lives, FC Barcelona will sport specialised jerseys with “Barcelona” on the back and “#TotsSomBarcelona” (which translates to “All of us Barcelona”) on the front when they face Real Betis on Sunday.

#TotsSomBarcelona Barcelona's shirt against Real Betis will pay tribute to the victims of the terrorist attacks https://t.co/2pNrgg8UuY — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 18, 2017

A minute’s silence will also be observed before kick-off at the Nou Camp where flags are currently flying at half-mast.

“FC Barcelona wants to express its profound sorrow and utter disgust at the terrorist attack that has hit the heart of our city, la Rambla de Barcelona” the club said in a statement.

“The club wishes to send our support and thoughts to the victims, their families and friends as well as the people of Barcelona and its visitors.”

FC Barcelona’s players took to social media in the aftermath of Thursday’s attacks to express their condolences.

Lionel Messi, posting on Facebook, wrote: “I want to send my condolences and all my support to the families and friends of the victims of the terrible attack in our beloved Barcelona, as well as expressing my complete rejection of any acts of violence.

“We won’t give in, those of us who wish to live in a peaceful, hate-free world in which respect and tolerance form the basis of our coexistence are in the overwhelming majority.”

Luis Suarez tweeted: “Very shocked for what happened in Barcelona. All my support to the city and families!”