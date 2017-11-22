FC Basel 1 Manchester United 0: Late Michael Lang strike secures hosts memorable - and deserved - victory

Defeat at St Jakob-Park proved fatal to Manchester United’s Champions League hopes six years ago. It is unlikely to be the case this time around.

CSKA Moscow would still need a dramatic turn of events at Old Trafford in just under a fortnight’s time to progress at United’s expense. But Jose Mourinho’s side only have themselves to blame for failing to secure the point here that would have guaranteed qualification for the knockout stages and, with it, first position in Group A.

They were not scintillating in the first half by any means by they were firmly in control and missed enough chances to kill the game. But that control evaporated after the interval, United’s tempo dropped, possession was squandered cheaply, the defending left much to be desired, and it was little surprise in the end to see Michael Lang claim a dramatic last-minute winner for Basel.

The manner of the goal summed up their second half. Renato Steffen swept the ball out wide to Raoul Petretta on the left. Matteo Darmian was too slow to come across and the Basel midfielder was able to drill over a low cross that took out three United defenders before finding Lang to slot home at the far post ahead of Daley Blind.

Wrapping up qualification and, with it, top spot in Group A may have been a priority for Mourinho but four straight wins had afforded the manager some flexibility with his line-up, which was as revealing for whom he had left out as who he had included.

For the second successive game, Henrikh Mkhitaryan was nowhere to be seen. The Armenian’s form has left much to be desired for weeks and with the cavalry now back, he is paying the price.

Victor Lindelof was back on the substitutes’ bench after his slip and first-half struggles against Newcastle, the Swede making way for Marcos Rojo, who was making his first appearance since rupturing cruciate ligaments in April.

And there was an interesting exchange between David De Gea and goalkeeping coach Silvino Louro before kick-off. De Gea, who was not named in the 18 after being given a rare night off, was sat in the dug-out, headphones in, when a clearly irritated Louro bounded over from the other side of the pitch and motioned to De Gea to get up and return to the dressing room. All very strange.

It was a starting XI that, all told, had played relatively little football of late that did not prevent United from having the lion’s share of the ball, not to mention the best chances.

Marouane Fellaini had had a header cleared off the line by Manuel Akanji, another hit a post and a third steered wide by the time United departed for the interval.

Rojo had also seen a long-range shot deflected on to the crossbar while the best chance of the opening period was wasted by Romelu Lukaku in the 12th minute. It had been fashioned, unsurprisingly, by Paul Pogba, who was the best player on show.

Paul Pogba dominates the midfield Credit: ACTION IMAGES More

As he demonstrated on Saturday on his comeback after 10 weeks out, the Frenchman brings another dimension to United’s midfield and his sumptuous pass into the path of Lukaku deserved to be finished.

Instead, the Belgium striker carried the ball too close to Tomas Vaclik and the Basel goalkeeper saved. Not the end of the world, of course, but how costly would such a miss be, say, in a Champions League quarter-final against superior opposition than Basel?

If United had been controlled and assured without ever really capturing the imagination before the break, they lost their shape and became decidedly ragged and sloppy after it.

Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind cut flustered, lax figures in the full-back positions as Basel sought to isolate both and apply the pressure. If the pair survive beyond next summer under Mourinho, it will be a surprise.

Renato Steffen and Michael Lang realised they had the beating of Blind every time they ran at the Dutchman and in the 62nd minute Steffen cut inside him with alarming ease only to drill a shot narrowly wide of the far post.

There had been warnings before then. Geoffrey Serey Die had shot just wide and Steffen’s shot deflected off Dimitri Oberlin but Sergio Romero saved. It would end up being a busy night for United’s Argentine goalkeeper.

Mourinho cut an exasperated figure on the touchline and no wonder. United were all over the place defensively. Pogba had tired and Mourinho brought on Nemanja Matic to try to shore up the middle as well as Marcus Rashford for the subdued Jesse Lingard and later Zlatan Ibrahimovic for Anthony Martial, but Basel continued to strike down the flanks.

Darmian had got away with it in the 67th minute. The Italian conceded possession with a careless intended clearance allowing Basel to cross to the far post where Lang headed against the crossbar. Mohamed Elyounoussi’s shot on the rebound was smothered by Romero. Soon after, he was forced to make a diving save to deny Serey Die.

Basel appealed for a penalty 20 minutes from time. Steffen had gone down under a challenge from Rojo in full view of referee Daniele Orsato and his additional assistant referee and both ruled that the tackle had been fair.

As an attacking unit, United were non-existent. Lukaku became increasingly isolated and peripheral and United were struggling to keep the ball and ease the pressure.

9:39PM

Quick word for the Basel fans

... who sang their hearts out all evening. They deserved the win as much as anyone on the pitch.

9:37PM

Full time, Basel win it

Manchester United had far the better of the first half, Basel far the better of the second.

In the end, the RotBlau stole all three points with a well worked goal late on. United will have to wait until the final group fixture to confirm their place at the top of the group.

Basel coach Raphael Wicky celebrates at the final whistle Credit: Andrew Boyers/Action Images More

9:35PM

90+2 mins

Lukaku and Ibrahimovic combine to win a corner. Blind skims in a cross but it's easily cleared.

9:33PM

89 mins

Ibrahimovic has a passable chance at the other end, but can only direct a climbing header over the crossbar.

9:32PM

GOAL! Basel 1-0 Manchester United

Basel have surely won it through Michael Lang, who sneaked in at the back post to slot home a low cross from Raoul Petretta.

The home side deserve that on the basis of their second-half showing. Fantastic stuff.

9:30PM

87 mins

Ibrahimovic has his first shot of the game after a clever lay-off from Lukaku, but the effort never stops rising and floats away into the night sky.

9:26PM

82 mins

Matteo Darmian receives a caution after giving away another free kick to the left of the box.

Romelu Lukaku clears. The £75million man has hardly seen the ball this half.

9:23PM

78 mins

Having come back on after receiving treatment, Serey Die is down and now seems to be in considerable pain.

He will have to come off after all, substituted for Alexander Fransson. Die has been absolutely massive this half and deserves his grateful round of applause.

9:20PM

76 mins

Serey Die forces a full-stretch save from Sergio Romero with a thunderous shot from distance.

He appears to have tweaked his hamstring in the process, but it looks like he'll be able to continue.

9:16PM

73 mins

United use their second substitution to bring on Zlatan Ibrahimovic for Anthony Martial.

Zlatan prepares to enter the fray Credit: Andrew Boyers/Action Images More

9:16PM

72 mins

Another chance for Basel, who are all over United at this point.

Dimitri Oberlin bursts into the box and only a desperate tackle from Rojo stops him from scoring.

9:14PM

70 mins

Penalty shout for Basel!

Renato Steffan goes over the outstretched leg of Marcos Rojo, but after some deliberation the referee waves away his appeals.

9:12PM

66 mins

Basel are flying here! Careless defensive mistakes from United allow Michael Lang to hit the bar from close range, before Elyounoussi has a shot saved low by a scrambling Romero.

It's a wonder the effort from Lang didn't go in, having so nearly pinballed across the line.

Mohamed Elyounoussi shoots at goal Credit: Georgios Kefalas/AP More

9:09PM

65 mins

It's the first substitution of the evening, with Paul Pogba coming off for Nemanja Matic.

9:08PM

64 mins

Pogba gets a clean shot on target but it's straight at Tomas Vaclik.

It's the first time United have got forward in quite some time, which must be a bit worrying from Jose Mourinho's perspective.

9:06PM

62 mins

So close for Basel! Renato Steffan charges down the right wing before cutting into the box and curling towards the far corner.

His shot is centimetres wide of the upright. Romero was well beaten there.

9:04PM

60 mins

Blind fouls Renato Steffan on the right and Zuffi tries to surprise Romero with a shot from a tight angle.

It doesn't quite work, bouncing off a bobbling sea of heads.

8:59PM

55 mins

Serey Die does fantastically well to jink past three Manchester United players in defence, setting off a counter-attack that ends in Renato Steffan getting a shot on target.

Romero saves easily once again, patting the ball down to the turf. Even so, the Argentine is having to work a bit harder this half.

8:56PM

52 mins

Basel are looking much more enterprising here. Elyounoussi goes on a meandering run before firing a bouncer straight at Sergio Romero.

8:53PM

49 mins

Basel win a free-kick to the left of the box after a handball from Matteo Darmian.

Luca Zuffi's delivery is headed away to the feet of Serey Die, before the Ivorian midfielder fires a howitzer just wide.

8:50PM

45 mins

Marouane Fellaini loses the ball to Serey Die in a dangerous area and Basel get forward in numbers.

The attack looks like it's fizzled out, but then Raoul Petretta almost finds Mohamed Elyounoussi with an arching ball across the box. A sharp nudge in the ribs for United, there.

8:48PM

Teams back out

... and Jose Mourinho is looking inscrutable. What has he said to his players at half time, do you think?

Thoughts, Jose? Credit: Andrew Boyers/Action Images More

8:35PM

Half time

United are unlucky not to be ahead at half time, having hit the woodwork twice and had a shot cleared off the line.

Basel have been game opponents and offered a counter-attacking threat in fits and bursts, but will need to do more in the second half to survive.

8:33PM

45 mins

Thriker! Marcos Rojo takes aim from almost 30 yards, only for his rocket of a shot to rebound back off the crossbar.

Vaclik wouldn't have been able to do much about that had it been a few inches lower.

8:31PM

43 mins

Martial has a chance of his own this time, outpacing the Basel defence and rollicking into the area before shooting from a tight angle at goal.

Tomas Vaclik saves again. Basel have their keeper to thank for keeping them in this game.

Anthony Martial goes up against Manuel Akanji and Serey Die Credit: Georgios Kefalas/AP More

8:29PM

42 mins

United hit the post!

Anthony Martial pings a cross into the box and finds Fellaini, but the Belgian's glancing header skims the upright and bounces wide.

8:28PM

39 mins

Basel get a free kick of their own after Paul Pogba fouls Renato Steffan just inside United's final third.

Dimitri Oberlin steps up and blasts a shot almost into orbit. Not ideal.

8:23PM

34 mins

Jesse Lingard picks out Matteo Darmian on the right flank and the Italian finds himself in acres of space.

He massively overhits his cross and the move comes to nothing. Shame, really.

8:18PM

30 mins

Serey Die catches Pogba on the edge of the area and United have a free kick in a fantastic position.

Pogba steps up and blasts towards the top right corner, but his effort is high and sails over the bar.

8:16PM

28 mins

Jesse Lingard bursts into the Basel box and shoots low, but sees his effort deflected out for a corner.

The delivery nearly falls for Fellaini, but Tomas Vaclik gets a hand to it and punches the ball away.

Jesse Lingard has been lively so far Credit: Andrew Boyers/Action Images More

8:14PM

25 mins

United have had 64% possession so far, but Basel's game plan is clearly to play on the break.

Michael Lang marauds down the right once again and nearly finds Mohamed Elyounoussi with a cross. United manage to clear, however.

8:07PM

20 mins

Basel win a corner after Serey Die and Michael Lang combine well down the right, with the home team making inroads on that flank in particular.

Fellaini heads it away with ease. That's what he's there for.

Marouane Fellaini heads the ball clear Credit: Ennio Leanza/AP More

8:03PM

16 mins

Another great chance for United! Matteo Darmian wins a free kick to the right of the Basel box and Daley Blind whips a great ball onto the head of Marouane Fellaini.

The bouffanted Belgian heads just wide this time. That's a let-off for the home side.

8:00PM

11 mins

Two great chances for Manchester United! First Pogba sends Lukaku away, with the latter shooting low at Tomas Vaclik only to see his thumping effort saved.

On the follow-up, Marouane Fellaini belts a header towards the far corner, but Basel defender Manuel Akanji clears off the line.

7:57PM

9 mins

Basel have a few forward forays of their own, with all-action midfielder Serey Die at the heart of the action.

United clear a succession of dangerous crosses and eventually get back on the ball, but Basel are definitely up for this.

7:52PM

5 mins

Romelu Lukaku links well with Jesse Lingard, flicking on for his teammate who runs straight at the Basel centre-backs.

Unfortunately for United, Lingard can't quite thread a pass through to the onrushing Anthony Martial. Glimmers of danger there, however.

7:48PM

2 mins

Daley Blind plays a risky pass back to Sergio Romero, who hastily clears.

Meanwhile, St. Jakob Park is absolutely rocking. The atmosphere should give Basel a boost.

7:46PM

Champions League anthem

Feel that tingling, orchestral thrill rising up in your chest?

Of course you do! Let's football!

7:41PM

Teams in the tunnel

"Come on boys! They don't look up for it!" shouts Paul Pogba.

Only kidding, this isn't Sunday League.

7:07PM

Landmark for Jesse Lingard

Congratulations to @JesseLingard, who is making his 100th senior appearance for #MUFC tonight �� pic.twitter.com/Xbsdn7CQhW — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2017

6:59PM

FC Basel team news

6:58PM

Manchester United team news

6:58PM

Match preview

Having demolished Newcastle at Old Trafford this weekend, Manchester United will be looking to keep their momentum going in the Champions League.

Jose Mourinho and co. face a trip to Switzerland to play FC Basel at St. Jakob Park and – after emphatically beating the Swiss champions 3-0 at home in September – will be fairly confident of three points and another comfortable victory.

United will be guaranteed top spot in Group A with even a draw against Basel, despite closest rivals CSKA Moscow beating Benfica earlier in the evening. CSKA currently trail United by three points and, while they travel to Old Trafford in the last game of the group, the Russian side would need a miracle to overtake Mourinho's men.

United would do well not to underestimate Basel, who beat Benfica 5-0 not too long ago and also won away at CSKA (even if they then lost their home leg). They have Taulant Xhaka in their ranks – elder brother of Arsenal's Granit Xhaka – though the influential midfielder is suspended this evening.

They also boast the talent of young forward Dimitri Oberlin, who has already scored three goals in the group stage this season.

United should still have too much for the RotBlau, with Mourinho likely to name a strong team. Get a positive result against Basel, and the Portuguese coach can turn his attention to masterminding knockout wins.