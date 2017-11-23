FC Cologne vs Arsenal: team news, injuries and suspensions
What is it?
It's a Europa League match between FC Cologne, or Koln, depending on how German you are, and Arsenal. The Gunners are top of the table on 10 points after four games while their hosts sit bottom on a lowly three - Arsene Wenger's side is assured a place in the knock-out rounds if they win this one, while Cologne can push for second if they manage to emerge victorious.
When is it?
A dash-home-home-from-work inducing 6pm kick-off, with coverage on our liveblog from around 5pm.
What time is kick-off?
6pm sharp.
What TV channel is it on?
BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 5:30pm.
What is the team news?
Danny Welbeck will return to first team action but since Wenger has treated this competition as a training ground for the young stars of the future so far, he may have to lead a team built from academy graduates.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock are expected to feature, while Jack Wilshere will almost certainly get a chance to work his way back into Arsenal's Premier League plans with another strong performance in midfield.
Cologne have a bit of trouble with injuries at the moment and Jonas Hector, Marcel Risse and Domenique Heintz all miss out.
What are they saying?
Arsene Wenger on Danny Welbeck getting fit for the World Cup:
“I have a long experience and I have known players who have won the World Cup who in November had no chance to go.
“I remember especially Petit in 1998, he made it in March, April, May and he was one of the main players. Danny has the potential to go. If he is fit, he will go. I am convinced of that.
“It is a big year for him but I want it to be a big year for him for Arsenal. Because a consequence of that… the best way to go to the World Cup is not to think ‘I have to prepare for the World Cup’, it is to do well for your club and after you automatically are in the national team.
“You have a player next to me [in the press conference, Per Mertesacker] who has over 100 caps for Germany, but he will tell you the best way to do that is to focus every day.
“Today, what is most important is to have consistent presence in competition. If you are in and out, you cannot be at your best. It is as simple as that. Even if you do play every single game, you have to be capable to practise every day.”
What are the odds?
Cologne 21/10
Draw 5/2
Arsenal 7/5
What's our prediction?
Arsenal won't be at full strength but are in a good run of form and should see off an off-colour Cologne.
Cologne 0 Arsenal 1