FC Dallas roasts NFL star Ezekiel Elliott in classless social media post

FC Dallas sent out a tasteless tweet to Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott that was quickly deleted.
Elliott, one of the top young stars of the NFL, was suspended six games for a domestic violence incident on Friday.
And shortly after the ban was announced, the MLS club posted on Twitter: Yo @EzekielElliott, we've got six games for ya. #DTID
FC Dallas deletes tweet taunting Zeke Elliott for suspension https://t.co/c3P4EEV6pn pic.twitter.com/RUX9r5Q9mu— FOX 4 Sports (@KDFWsports) August 11, 2017
FC Dallas quickly deleted the social media post, and the club released an apology.
Wenger: Giroud not leaving Arsenal
We apologize for an inappropriate and insensitive message posted today. It does not reflect our values. We have addressed this internally.— FC Dallas (@FCDallas) August 11, 2017
FC Dallas takes on Colorado in MLS action Saturday.