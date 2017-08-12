FC Dallas roasts NFL star Ezekiel Elliott in classless social media post

The MLS club quickly deleted the tweet and issued an apology after the comment referencing Elliott's suspension due to domestic violence

FC Dallas sent out a tasteless tweet to Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott that was quickly deleted.

Elliott, one of the top young stars of the NFL, was suspended six games for a domestic violence incident on Friday.

And shortly after the ban was announced, the MLS club posted on Twitter: Yo @EzekielElliott, we've got six games for ya. #DTID

FC Dallas quickly deleted the social media post, and the club released an apology.

Wenger: Giroud not leaving Arsenal

FC Dallas takes on Colorado in MLS action Saturday.

By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more