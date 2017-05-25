FC IfeanyiUbah's Preko eyes another win in Kano Pillars tie

The Ghanaian coach has stated that the Anambra Warriors’ next objective is to secure another maximum point against Sai Masu Gida

FC IfeanyiUbah's Yaw Preko says his side are looking forward to another victory when they face Kano Pillars on Sunday.

The Anambra Warriors handed a shocking 3-0 home defeat to Sunshine Stars last weekend.

And the Ghanaian is looking to build on the momentum when his side face the Kano outfit.

“The game with 3SC is now history and the joy we got as a result of that has been immeasurable. We have digested and savour the victory and have started preparing for Kano Pillars,” Preko told Goal.

"I have said that for me, I will like to take the matches one after the other and knowing that we have the game with Pillars ahead of us, we must prepare very well and ensure that we get another win.

“It is normal to rejoice after a good win like the one we had in Ibadan but we must think of matches ahead which we have promised to take one after the other. Pillars’ game is very important to our season and we must take it very seriously.”

The Anambra Warriors are now fourth in the Nigeria Professional Football League log with 31 points from 20 games.