FC IfeanyiUbah's Preko happy with players return

The Anambra Warriors’ helmsman is delighted with the return of some of his key players which he assured will help them against the Ikoh Allah Boys

FC IfeanyiUbah coach, Yaw Preko believes that the return of five of his players will be major boost as they file out against Niger Tornadoes this weekend in another league tie.

Godwin Obaje who is the team’s highest scorer with 12 goals, Chijioke Alaekwe, Pascal Seka, Prince Aggrey and the two players in the CHAN Eagles’ team, Stephen Eze and Ikechukwu Ezenwa missed out of the Anambra Warriors' 1-0 victory over Akwa United but are back in contention for the Sunday's clash in Lokoja.

“I had some injury worries and some other complaints before the game with Akwa United. Obaje was suspended after accumulating five yellow cards while Chijioke and Pascal did not feel too well and were rested. We had two of our players that were in the Eagles’ game with Benin Republic last weekend. Aggrey was not also available too. This no doubt depleted our squad but the remaining players got the job done even though it was not easy against Akwa United,” Preko told Goal.

“The three points against Akwa United was massive and the arrival of the five players I mentioned missed our last game will boost our confidence as we prepare for the match with Tornadoes this weekend. We need a positive result in Lokoja to close in on the top three because it is our determination to end the season in a continental spot position.

“Tornadoes are no easy opponents because their results at home have been very good but I believe that the inclusion of some of our regulars who didn’t make the last game will ensure we are more competitive in Lokoja,” he further expressed.

FC Ifeanyiubah are fifth in the league table with 53 points from 35 matches.