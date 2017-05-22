FC IfeanyiUbah's progress excites Preko

After claiming a comprehensive victory over the Oluyole Warriors, the Anambra Warriors gaffer is glad their hard work is paying off, gradually

FC IfeanyiUbah's Yaw Preko expresses delight with his side's progress following their win over Shooting Stars on Sunday.

The Anambra Warriors downed the Oluyole Warriors 3-0 at the Lekan Salami Stadium on Sunday and Preko was happy to see his charges deliver the maximum points in Ibadan.

The result saw the Nnewi side move to fourth spot in the log with 31 points, five adrift leaders, Plateau United.

"I am very excited because a team that is work in progress has started yielding result," Preko told Goal.

"The hard work is manifesting. You can see that the boys are gelling and the game went on well.

"We aren't going to get carried away, we know that a lot of work is still needed to be done and we have to maintain a consistent performance.

"We've been through a lot from the first round and for the boys to come here and deliver, I am so excited but we know that we still have a lot of work to be done," he concluded.