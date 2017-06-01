FC IfeanyiUbah must sustain fighting spirit, says Aggreh

The Anambra Warriors forward insists they need to maintain their momentum if they want to compete for the division's top prize

FC IfeanyiUbah must sustain the fighting spirit they have shown in recent weeks if they are to challenge for the Nigerian topflight title, according to Prince Aggreh.

A win over Kano Pillars saw the Anambra Warriors made it eight consecutive games without defeat in the league.

"We need to play with the fighting spirit we've had in the last few games," Aggreh told Goal.

"I have always said that there is the quality and winning spirit at FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

"We have to go out and try to be positive and get the wins we need to win the league title at the end of the season," he added.

"We were deflated at the beginning of the season, but the mood is now quite good.

"We believe we can win the title, we know it's a difficult task but everyone is up for it for there is this renewed hope that it's an open affair at the top."