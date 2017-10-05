FC IfeanyiUbah get Stephen Eze boost ahead Niger Tornadoes showdown

The defender missed the semi-final first leg against the Ikon Allah and he is back for the reverse fixture in Nnewi

Stephen Eze will be available for FC IfeanyiUbah's crucial Federation Cup semi-final second leg encounter against Niger Tornadoes on Thursday.

The defender, who helped Nigeria to a Wafu Cup second place finish in Ghana, missed his side's first leg 4-2 loss in Lokoja and he is expected to make a return in Nnewi.

Asides Eze, the Anambra Warriors' duo of Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Adeleye Olamilekan, who were also part of the Super Eagles B's Wafu Cup campaign will be absent for the crucial clash.

Ezenwa is gearing up for the national side's Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia on Saturday, while Adeleye is yet to recover from injury suffered at the tourney.

Yaw Preko's men will be hoping to overturn the 4-2 defeat in the first leg of the encounter to stand a chance to defend the title they won last year in this year's final on October 15.