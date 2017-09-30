FC IfeanyiUbah want ‘at least a draw’ at Niger Tornadoes, says Obaje

The Anambra Warriors are hoping to defend their title but must edge the Ikon Allah Boys in the semis and the forward insists a first leg draw will do

FC IfeanyiUbah’s Godwin Obaje says his side are aiming for 'at least a draw' in the first leg of their Federation Cup semifinal tie against Niger Tornadoes at the Confluence Stadium.

The Anambra Warriors progressed to the last four after a 4-2 win over ABS, and will battle Abubakar Bala’s men in the for a chance to defend the title they won last year.

And the former Wikki Tourists forward insists they are fully prepared for Tornadoes despite being without Super Eagles trio of Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Stephen Eze and Olamilekan Adeleye.

“We are well prepared for the game against Niger Tornadoes and we are sure of getting a good result,” Obaje told Goal.

"We come so far in the Federation Cup not because of my scoring but all thanks to teamwork. Since we couldn't get the continental ticket during the league season, we want to do everything we can to do it through the Federation Cup.

"We know they will not be an easy side, especially after they defeated the league champions Plateau United to reach the semifinal.

"We want to try to make sure we get at least a draw in Lokoja in order to finish it up at home next week Wednesday with the victory.

"Our Super Eagles players are back but will not be playing. We have enough and quality players to play Tornadoes and we are capable of getting the necessary result we need,” he concluded.