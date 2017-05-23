FC Porto move ahead in race for Marco Silva with Hull boss set to snub Southampton and Watford for Portugal

FC Porto have moved into pole position to sign Hull City manager Marco Silva, who has flown out for an interview in Portugal this afternoon.

Silva is effectively out of contract after Hull's relegation from the Premier League triggered a break clause in the 18-month deal he signed in January.

There has been interest from Premier League sides Watford and Southampton but Porto have pushed to the front of the queue this week. On Monday night they sacked Nuno Espírito Santo after a disappointing season and second placed finish in the Portuguese league.

Porto have admired Silva for years and considered appointing him in June 2015, after his dismissal by Sporting CP, only to be unable to due to the terms of his severance from Sporting. On Monday they spoke to Silva's people and on Tuesday he flew out to Portugal to speak to them.

Southampton have spoken to Silva but he is now less likely to get that job than initially thought. Watford are also keen but have moved onto other targets including German coach Roger Schmidt.