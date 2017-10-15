FC Tokyo’s Peter Utaka sees first red card in professional career

The Nigeria international was given marching orders for the first time in his career as Takayoshi Amma’s men settled for a draw on Sunday

Peter Utaka was shown a straight red card in FC Tokyo’s 1-1 draw with Ventforet Kofu in a Japanese topflight encounter.

The 33-year-old was sent off by referee Hiroyuki Kimura at the stroke of half-time for violent conduct.

Utaka was dismissed for elbowing Yusuke Tanaka 20 minutes after Brazil’s Lins headed in Toshio Shimakawa’s cross to put Ventforet Kofu ahead in the 23rd minute.

Yuichi Maruyama later rescued a point for Takayoshi Amma’s men in the 60th minute as both sides shared the spoils at the Yamanashi Chuo Bank Stadium.

The former Shanghai Shenxin and Beijing Guoan forward has notched eight goals in 22 games this season for FC Tokyo who are placed 11th in the J1 League table with 38 points from 29 games.

FC Tokyo will host 13th placed Consadole Sapporo at the Ajinomoto Stadium for their next league game on Saturday as they chase their first win in four league games.