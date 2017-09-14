I feared my career was over, reveals Crystal Palace’s Souare

The 27-year-old defender was involved in a terrible auto crash which left him with a broken jaw bone and thigh bone

Pape Souare revealed he was afraid his career was over after he was involved in a horrific car crash one year ago.

The Crystal Palace left-back has been on the recovery path and recently posted videos of himself in training on the social media.

“I was thinking about that because I couldn't feel my legs and I only had my legs to play football,” Souare told ITV News.

“I was thinking maybe I couldn't walk again because I could stay in the chair, not playing anymore like it happens for some people. I thank God to be alive.”

“I don't want to set a target to play again with the first team, three weeks ago I was playing 45 minutes with the under-23 side.

“The week after I played 70. On Monday I played the full game. So the next step is to try and get more fit and try the first team," he said.

The defender who has made over 50 appearances since he joined the Eagles in 2015 said he wants to get back to playing for the first team under new manager Roy Hodgson.

“Roy Hodgson is a big manager. He has a lot of experience so I'm looking forward to playing with him. I want to keep making my family proud of me.”