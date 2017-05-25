FEATURE: Who is Kaizer Chiefs’ Player of the Season?

Kaizer Chiefs had an indifferent season, but there were a few of the players who really stood out for them this season.

Despite their slow start to the campaign, Amakhosi got their groove back and went on a remarkable run of 14 games without a loss in all competitions, and remained in the title race until falling behind in the final five games of the season.

Players like Willard Katsande, Lorenzo Gordinho and Joseph Molangoane have all been important and put their bodies on the line on numerous occasions for the Soweto giants.

Here’s a look at the top three players who carried the team this season.

3. SIPHIWE TSHABALALA

The veteran midfielder was low on confidence at the start of the season, and often looked out of touch on the left-wing, but Steve Komphela’s decision to play him as a No.10 was a masterstroke.

Shabba has also been a great leader on the pitch, and filled in brilliantly in the middle of the park when his teammates were caught out of position.

What made Shabba’s season incredible is the fact that he chipped in with some crucial goals and assists in the process. As things stand, the South Africa international tops Amakhosi’s goalscoring charts with eight goals and he also has three assists under his belt this season.

2. ITUMELENG KHUNE

Khune’s presence undoubtedly made a huge difference as Chiefs pushed for the PSL title, and he proved to the entire nation why he’s Mzansi’s No.1 goalkeeper.

His performances proved to be the decisive factor for the better part of the season, and when he was out injured, the team missed his services dearly. He made some impeccable saves that made the majority of football fans fall in love with his game even more.

Khune’s confidence and belief in his own ability as a player were there for everyone to see, and although a section of fans criticized him in the last few games, he still gave it his all whenever he was in the starting line-up.

1. RAMAHLWE MPHAHLELE

Mphahlele has been highly influential for the Naturena-based outfit. When he made a shock move from Mamelodi Sundowns to Chiefs in July 2016, some predicted that he was just going to add numbers and hide behind the more established players in the team.

