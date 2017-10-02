Federation Cup: Akwa United vs Sunshine Stars postponed

The Federation Cup clash has been moved by four days owing to Super Eagles clash against Chipolopolo

Akwa United’s Federation Cup clash against Sunshine Stars has been postponed amid Nigeria World Cup qualifying against Zambia.

The game earlier billed to hold on Wednesday, October 4 will now hold on October 8 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

The Promise Keepers lost the semis’ first leg by a lone goal and must score at least two goals without conceding any to feature in the final.

Meanwhile, Agege Stadium will host the final of this years’ edition on October 15, with the winner of the championship representing Nigeria in the Caf Confederation Cup next year.

#AiteoCup S/Final 2nd Leg btw @AkwaUnited_fc v @SunshineFCAkure earlier scheduled for Weds. Oct. 4 is now slated for Sun. Oct. 8,in Uyo. — Aiteo Cup (@AiteoCupNgr) October 2, 2017