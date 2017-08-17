Federation Cup: Atete delighted with Rivers United upset

The owner of the lower league side is enchanted with their qualification for the next round of the cup after a shock win over Stanley Eguma's men

Julius Atete, owner of Nationwide League side, JS Atete is delighted with their progress to the next round of the Federation Cup following Rivers United 's upset on Wednesday.

Atete who revealed they had no intention of securing a victory over the Nigerian topflight side was full of praise for his wards.

“I initially said we would be going to Port Harcourt to put in an appearance as were more concerned about returning to the National League at the end of the season but my boys surprised me with the way they played against Rivers United and we are now through to the second round of the Federation Cup,” Atete told Goal.

"We are going to change our focus slightly and we shall see how far we can progress in the competition.

“Of course returning to the National League remains the ultimate and we shall be fully focused on that ahead of the playoffs with Bussdor FC but we are going to still approach our FA Cup next round tie with utmost seriousness.

“It is nice to see my players happy and the feeling after the win was very amazing. We hope to carry our form into the next round of the Federation Cup and also into the playoff tie to ensure that we return to where we actually belong for now,” he concluded.